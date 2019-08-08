Glynn W. "Guykie" Buchanan

Glynn 'Guykie' Wayne Buchanan went peacefully home on his ship to heaven with family at his side on July 29, 2019.

A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held at 2:00pm in the St. Thomas of Canterbury-Houston, 14007 South Freeway, Houston, Texas 77047, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 followed by an Ice Cream Social reception. Gathering from 5:00 - 8:00pm at Cheers Pub, Friendswood, Texas, to salute our Guykie. To honor his Scottish heritage, we invite you to wear tartans. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Damon Little League. PO Box 255, Damon, Texas, 77430.


bullet Vietnam War
