Gwen Taylor, 85, passed away peacefully in her Friendswood home the morning of April 26, 2020. Gwen was born on April 3, 1935 in North Chicago, Illinois to Lindsay McGrew and Charlotte Gajda McGrew. She graduated from Waukegan Township High School in 1952. After high school graduation, she attended Lake Forest University where she earned the degree of Bachelor of Arts in English in 1956. Gwen received the Shield Honors and the Sigma ETA Award for Excellence. Additionally she was honored with the McPherson Prize in Foreign Language. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi and Student Congress. On August 18, 1956 Gwen married William "Hal" Taylor; they moved to San Diego, California for Hal's job and started a family. In 1962 the family moved to Houston, Texas as Hal began his career with NASA. The family; Hal, Gwen and their three daughters settled in Friendswood, Texas in 1964. Gwen was a faithful member of Mary Queen Catholic Church since 1965. She spent numerous hours volunteering at the church and was awarded a Lifetime Service Award in 2019. You could find Gwen every Wednesday morning helping at the church food pantry. Gwen had a passion for playing tennis, attending jazzercise classes, walking and going to the YMCA. She enjoyed spending time with family and her many friends. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 58 years, Hal Taylor. She is survived by her daughters: Dana Arp and husband Ronnie of Pearland, Texas; Karen Taylor of Houston, Texas; Terri Pyryt and husband Chris of Murphy, Texas; loving sister Alexandra "Sandi" Nunn of San Diego, California; grandchildren, Sonja Harless and husband Ricky, Brandy Labban and husband Lawrence, Taylor Lawson and husband Kyle, Annie Pyryt and William Pyryt; great-grandchildren: Devon Garcia and Pete Perez; great-great granddaughter Dalilah Garcia; and many other relatives and cherished friends. Gwen will be fondly remembered as a lady with a giving heart, a fun loving friend and a person devoted to her family and church. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, June 27th, 10:00am at Mary Queen Catholic Church in Friendswood. Hal and Gwen's final resting place will be the Houston National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gwen's honor to The Mary Queen Food Pantry 606 Cedarwood Drive Friendswood, Texas 77546 or Grace Hospice of Texas 2325 Timber Shadow Drive Suite B Kingwood, Texas 77339 or Lymphoma Society www.lls.org/texas-gulf-coast. Condolences may be sent to the Taylor family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Friendswood Journal from May 6 to May 19, 2020.