Harold White passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 12, 2020. He is survived by his children Julie White Gillett (David), of New York, NY; Melissa White, of Los Angeles, CA; and Roger White (Michelle), of Cranberry Township, PA, and their daughters Madison and Claudia. He was born in Dallas, TX, July 12, 1928 to Charles Eugene White and Jewel Estelle Barrier White. Harold graduated from Adams High School in 1945, after which he earned his pilots license, flying Piper Cubs. He attended the University of Texas at Arlington, and later the University of Houston studying Engineering. He was a Korean War Veteran (US Air Force, 1951-1955), graduating first in his class of 1,000 at USAF Reconnaissance Technician school, learning to draw maps from aerial photographs. He moved to Houston in 1955 and worked for SIP (Southern Industrial Piping) / Parsons for over 40 years, retiring in 1996. Harold married Carol Jean Yarbrough on December 21, 1957. They moved to Friendswood, TX in 1967 to the yellow house that Harold built with his carpenter father. They lived in that home together until 1999, when Carol passed away after a 3-year battle with cancer. On August 2, 2001 Harold married long-time family friend, Martha Jo Chandler, who had recently lost her husband, and the couple lived in Friendswood until she passed away in February, 2015. Harold is survived by Martha Jo's son, Kevin Chandler (Claire), of Long Branch, NJ. Harold then moved to Pennsylvania to live with Roger and his family, residing at St. Barnabas Assisted Living Facilities for the last few years of his life. Harold was an avid fisherman and loved to fish Galveston Bay and the Gulf. He loved riding the Bolivar Ferry and being near the Texas Gulf Coast; often commenting there was no better place on earth. A private burial service will be held at a later date. In memory of Harold, please consider a gift to St. Barnabas Free Care Fund.



