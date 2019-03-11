Mrs. Helen Kathryn (Alexander) Harbison, of Shelbyville, Texas, born on April 29, 1935 in Shelby County, Texas, to the late Vivian Hortense Gann Alexander and the late Waymond Howard Alexander, passed away at age 83 on March 8, 2019 in Friendswood, Texas. Helen was married to the late Jerry Gene Harbison. She was preceded in death by her son, Baby Boy Harbison and grandson, Brian Keith Miguez. Helen is survived by her daughters,Delores Miguez, Karen S. Martin. Diana Weber and Kathy Edwards; and grandchildren, Shane Miguez, Tammy Miguez, Alex Miguez, Kathryn Wooten, Ashley G. Gallo, Bryce Weber, Caul Weber, Dylan Weber, Duke Edwards and Candace Edwards Watts. Service will be Private.