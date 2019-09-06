Mike Ratcliff, 81 - Born as Howard Michael Ratcliff on November 8, 1937 in Dallas, Texas to Howard and Frances Ratcliff. Mike was raised in Dallas, Texas and then attended The University of Texas and graduated with a degree in accounting. He married the love of his life Diana, in 1959. They were able to celebrate 60 years of marriage this past June with all their family. Mike spent most of his career working as an entrepreneur and CPA.

Mike was a devoted husband, father and PaPa. He loved spending time hunting and fishing with his three sons. He and Diana loved traveling and attending every event involving their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His favorite times were spent with his family on vacations at the Frio, worship services on Easter morning and gatherings at Thanksgiving.

In Mike's retirement, he enjoyed spending time with friends and sharing God's love with others. Mike loved visiting and playing games at The Village on the Park and The Cottages. He was such an uplifting spirit for those in need. Mike never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Ratcliff; father, Howard Ratcliff and brother Joe Ratcliff.

He is survived by his wife Diana and three sons; Brent and his wife Linda of Friendswood, TX; Blake and his wife Tori of Friendswood, TX; Scott and his wife Suzanne of Lufkin, TX, brother Bob and his wife Cathy of Waco, TX, sister Judy of Waco, TX.

He is also survived by nine grandchildren; Reagan and his wife Kacey, Zachary and his wife Kelly, Hunter, Kelly and her fiancée Micah, Austin, Alissa and her fiancée Matthew, Katy and her fiancée Brantley, Holly Frances and Mary Beth. He also leaves behind three great grandchildren; Asher, Ruth and Piper.

There will be a celebration of Mike's life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at The Friendswood United Methodist Church at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made at Friendswood United Methodist Church, 110 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546, friendswoodmethodist.org or The Methodist Children's Home in Waco.

Condolences may be sent to the Ratcliff family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.