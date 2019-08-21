After a long illness, James Bradford Howell left his earthly life on August 14, 2019 at Methodist Clear Lake Hospital in Nassau Bay, Texas surrounded by his wife Edie Howell and daughters Casey Howell Landrum and Brittany Howell Leggett and friend Genie Smith. He will be greatly missed and eternally loved by many.

Born in Alabama in 1939, his family moved to Houston when he was 5. After graduating from Stephen F. Austin High School, Jim joined the Marine Corps and served honorably, stationed in Japan.

After leaving the Marine Corps, he joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for a few years. Homesick for Texas, he returned and attended the University of Houston while working. Jim has owned an accounting and tax service in Friendswood for many years.

Jim married Genie Carroll in 1965. Daughters Casey and Brittany were born in 1981 and 1986. The family moved to Friendswood in 1987. They divorced in 1991.

A devoted father, he supported his daughters in all their endeavors. He was the perfect "soccer dad".

In 2012, Jim married Edie Eltanal, and they have had a very happy marriage. Edie has been by his side continually.

He is survived by wife Edie Howell, son-in-law and daughter Gery and Casey Landrum of Spring, Texas and son-in-law and daughter Randall and Brittany Leggett of Prosper, Texas. Jim has 4 grandchildren: James Douglas Landrum, Julian Wayne Landrum, Cooper Gene Leggett, and Kimberly Gray Leggett.

Step children are John Paul Epe, Hannah Epe, Jan Daniel Epe, and Alexis Epe

Step grandchildren are Edzel Epe and Yannah Celites.

The celebration of Jim's life will be at 10am on August 30, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home, 2422 Broadway Street in Pearland, Texas 77581.