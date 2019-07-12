James Dow Reese, 76, of Friendswood, TX passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Spanish Meadows Nursing Home in Katy, TX after a long illness.

Mr. Reese was born on October 7, 1942 in Jasper, TX to Earnest Reese and Pearl Posey Reese. He entered the Airfoce in June of 1962 and was released with an honorable discharge in June of 1966. While enlisted in the Airforce, he was a hydraulic mechanic. He started his career at Space Center Houston in 1992 and was a Sr. Mechanic. While at Space Center Houston, he made many good friends and enjoyed the work-related challenges.

He married Beverly Hobbs Reese on September 7, 1969. They raised a son, Robert, born July 9, 1985 and a daughter, Angela, born February 23,1974 who passed away on February 17, 2001.

Mr. Reese is survived by his wife, Beverly and son, Robert; also his sister Mary Holland, who lives in San Antonio, TX; a niece Jennifer, who lives in Albuquerque, NM; and many other relatives and cherished friends.

Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 P.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546 (281) 992-7200 with Rev. Moe Mays officiating. Interment will follow at the Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX.

Condolences may be sent to the Reese family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.