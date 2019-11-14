With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our devoted mother Joan on November 12, 2019. Joan was born in Rhineland, Texas March 22, 1936. She grew up on a cotton farm, the oldest of six children. She attended Catholic school, graduated from Munday High School, and Draughn's Business School in Wichita Falls, Texas. On a blind date, she met the love of her life Tommy and their adventure began. It was a busy and lively time, raising seven children, moving to several states, and even out of the country. They settled in Friendswood in 1966, building their dream home, where all were welcomed, entertained, and never left in need. Through it all, Joan's fiery spirit and compassionate heart touched many lives.

Joan was an active member of Mary Queen Catholic Church, where she humbly served in numerous ministries dating back to 1966. If you could not find Joan at the church or in her kitchen, you would find her at the nearest bridge table. Joan instilled in her children and grandchildren the value of commitment, faithfulness, humility... and a home-cooked meal.

Joan was preceded in death by her faithful husband of 60 years Tommy; her eldest daughter, Suzie Blake; her brothers Charles Sokora and Mark Perkins; her sister Jacqueline Stubblefield; and her grandson Jarryd Morton. Joan is survived by her children; son Kevin Blake and wife, Renee of Granbury, Texas; daughters Karen Lowe and husband, Blake of Friendswood; Sondra Blake of Smithville, Texas; Kathy Morton and husband, Kevin of Friendswood; Stephanie McFadden and husband, Thomas of Friendswood; Kristy Keathley and husband Richard of Friendswood; fifteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister Beth Shields and brother Tim Sokora.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM with a Vigil and Rosary to begin at 7:00 PM at Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood Dr, Friendswood, Texas 77546. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Mary Queen Catholic Church with Father Jim H. Kuczynski, M.S. officiating. The Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas. Please join the family at a reception honoring Joan immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary Queen Catholic Church Women's Ministry or the .

Condolences may be sent to the Blake family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com .