Joan Blair Dozier Townsend Rossano, age 86 of Alvin, Texas passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Joan was born April 28, 1933 in Arcadia, Florida and was a longtime resident of Alvin. She is the child of parents, Leota and J.B. (Doc) Dozier who provided her with wonderful guidance that she valued throughout her life. After graduating from DeSotoCountyHigh School, she enrolled in FloridaStateUniversity where she was active in student government. Joan would later transfer to the University of Florida, graduating with high honors and a degree in Early Childhood and Elementary Education.

Joan began her lifelong interest in teaching in the Florida school system and later New Jersey. When she moved to Texas, she opened Friendswood PrivateDay School in the late 1960's and was co-owner, director and teacher for 10 years.

She moved to AlvinCommunity College to help establish the ACCChildDevelopmentLabSchool and the Department of Early Childhood Education for teachers. During her tenure in this position, she and other Early Childhood educators from different colleges collaborated to form regional and state wide organizations to conduct workshops to improve the quality of day care in Texas. During this period of time, she became a charter member of Soroptimist International of Alvin. She and one of her former graduate school instructors began writing articles on Early Childhood Education that were published in numerous professional journals. Much later, they co-authored "The Instant Curriculum" that was published by a major publishing company and translated into multiple foreign languages.

In 1985, she moved into college administration as Administrative Coordinator and Assistant to the President. This provided an opportunity to be active in civic affairs and serve on various boards, including Alvin/Manvel Area Chamber of Commerce. She also became an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church and completed a Masters Degree in College Teaching from the University of HoustonClearLake.

After retirement in 2003, she became a volunteer teaching (ESL) English as a Second Language, an experience that she enjoyed very much. Joan's hobbies included singing, playing the piano and gardening. She is a 40 plus year cancer survivor and credits M.D. Anderson and the other medical professions that shepherded her through other health crises that allowed her to live through them.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Leota and J.B. (Doc) Dozier; son, Douglas Townsend.

Joan is survived by her husband of 32 years, Marcello (Joe) Rossano; daughter, Katherine Wright and husband Michael; son, David Townsend and wife Diana; grandchildren, Lee, Blair and Georgia Wright; Austin, Blake and Cara Townsend; brother, Maj. General, (Ret.) James L. Dozier and wife Sharlene; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Joan's honor to a charity, church or foundation of your choice.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Alvin ( 302 South Johnson StreetAlvin, Texas77511).

Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneral home.net