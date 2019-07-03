Joann Catherine Hill Kelly, 87, of Friendswood, TX went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Joann was born in Lake Charles, LA on April 18, 1932 to Winnie and Arden C. Hill, Sr. The family moved to Smackover, AR when Joann was a baby and lived there until moving to Friendswood in the fall of 1946. She graduated from Friendswood High School in 1950 and married H. B. (Buddy) Kelly, Jr. on June 2, 1951.

Joann went to work for Trans-Texas Airlines. When they began flying to Mexico the name changed to Texas International Airlines. Then a group of investors bought the airline and renamed it again and it was now Texas Air. They purchased Continental Airlines and kept that name for the business until merging with United. Joann was a loyal airline employee for over 30 years. She advanced from an entry level employee to Assistant Manager of Revenue Accounting.

Joann was a charter member of First Baptist Church of Friendswood having helped to get a Baptist mission started in Friendswood. She even laid tile during the church construction while pregnant. She taught the Kindergarten Sunday School class over 25 years. She had a great capacity of love for children.

Joann is survived by her husband H. B. (Buddy) Kelly, Jr. and their children: Gary Kelly of Huffman, and Kathy Brafford and her husband, Sam, of Pearland; grandchildren Sherry Charbonneau and her husband Charlie of San Antonio, Jesse Kelly of Huffman, Zachary Brafford of Pearland and Shawn Kelly and his wife, Chyanne of Huffman; great grandchildren Kathryn, Cory, Alyssa, Andrew Charboneau and Jamison Kelly.

Joann loved coming from a family of 7 children: Niecie Kelly and her husband Garland (deceased) of Pearland, Betty Felts and her husband Bob of Friendswood, Velma Robinson and her husband Dan of Houston, Arden Hill, Jr. (deceased) and his wife Fleta of Friendswood, Leola Hancock and her husband Richard Tindall (deceased) of Friendswood, and Jim Hill and his wife Debbie of Friendswood. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Marge Kelly wife of Preston (deceased) of Pearland. Her family was blessed by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Joann was proud to be of Cajun heritage and is survived by many Louisiana and Mississippi cousins.

Friends were cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with the funeral service following at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church Friendswood, 111 E. Heritage Dr., Friendswood, TX with Rev. Moe Mays officiating. Interment followed at Friendswood Friends Cemetery in Friendswood, TX.

Pallbearers were Jim Hill, Sam Brafford, Zachary Brafford, Arden (Trey) Hill III, Drew Hamilton and Chase Kelly. Honorary pallbearers were Jesse Kelly, Shawn Kelly and Dan Robinson II.

Condolences may be sent to the Kelly family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.