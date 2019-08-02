John Walter Morriss III, former Cross Country, Track & Field coach at Pearland High School, died July 31, 2019, from complications of MDS, a form of Leukemia. Fourth generation Texan, son of John Walter Morriss, Jr. & Winona Schlesinger Morriss of Houston, Texas, Coach Morriss was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on April 19, 1945.

He lived in many cities during his younger years as a coach's son and in 1955 moved to Houston when his dad accepted the Track & Field coaching position at the University of Houston. John attended Hartman Jr. High and Jesse H. Jones High School graduating in 1964. While at Jones High School he competed in the high hurdles and high jump. He set a national record in the 120yd high hurdles in 1964. He also perfected the Western Roll in the high jump winning the Texas state championship in 1962, 1963 and 1964. In addition, he was the high point man in the state meet in 1964 and voted best all-around athlete in high school.

Though highly recruited as a 110m high hurdler and high jumper, he was blessed to run for his dad at the University of Houston and continued setting meet records. Following graduation from UH, he followed in his father's footsteps as a coach. He began his coaching career at Miller Jr. High in Pasadena, followed by Dickinson and Spring Branch High Schools. After spending 20 years at Pearland High school, he retired from coaching in 2006. One of his greatest rewards being when his ex-students would reach out to him sharing the successes of their own lives.

In retirement, he and Linda moved to Tiki Island where he served as the President of the Tiki Island Civic Association. He could often be seen with his grandkids either on boat rides or traveling the roads of Tiki in his brightly decorated UH golf cart. He was a proud alumnus and long-time football and basketball season ticket holder at the University of Houston. He was also a member of the H Association of Letter Winners, where he served on the board of directors. He continued to be an active member of Mary Queen Catholic Church, a parish he joined in 1969 when he moved to Friendswood.

Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of marrying the love of his life and raising their four daughters. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Linda Jeffcote Morriss; Patricia "Patti" Morriss Kimmel & husband Robert R. Kimmel Jr. of The Woodlands; Townley Morriss Spurgeon & husband Brad Spurgeon of Tiki Island; Rene' Barrington Kieltyka & husband Keith R. Kieltyka of Friendswood; Kristy Barrington Stone & husband Jerry L. Stone II of Friendswood; sister Peggy Vineyard & husband James Pruitt; sister Judy Jones; Grandchildren: Hannah Stone, Spencer Guth, Abby Kieltyka, Natalie Kimmel, Samantha Kieltyka, Nathan Kimmel, Bradley Spurgeon and Emma Kimmel; and other loving family and friends.

We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all of our family members and friends for your continuous love and support. We are so thankful for all the wonderful caregivers, doctors, nurses and volunteers that make MD Anderson such a special place. Most of all, we are forever grateful to each and every blood donor. We all hear the plea to donate blood and save a life ~ John's life depended on you. We are especially thankful for every prayer warrior who included us in your prayers and to our Mary Queen Church family for comfort and love.

Friends and family are invited to the visitation on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5-8pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood Dr., Friendswood. ALL ARE INVITED TO WEAR THEIR UH GEAR. GO COOGS!

Funeral Mass will be held at Mary Queen on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11am. PLEASE JOIN THE FAMILY IN CELEBRATING JOHN'S LOVE FOR UH BY WEARING RED AND WHITE. Private burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to the H Association Letter Winners at UHletterwinners.com.

Condolences may be sent to the Morriss family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.