Kathryn Alice (White) Payson was born in Waco, Texas July 25th, 1950 to Ben White and Alice (Coker) White, but spent much of her adolescence in Cameron, Texas with her younger brother, Ben White, Jr. After a chance meeting, she married the love of her life, Jeffrey Payson, in Houston, Texas on June 20th, 1969.

Over fifty years of marriage, her joy was being a wife and stay-at-home mother, doting on friends and family, especially her two children, daughter, Jennifer Alice and son, John Jeffrey. Although she spent very little time in formal education, she had a passion for learning new skills, was an avid reader and was known for her talents as a deft marksman and gourmet chef. A keen eye for interior decor led to her position decorating model homes for her husband's homebuilding companies; and, as an accomplished oil painter and watercolorist, she taught classes at the senior center in Friendswood. She spent most summers fly fishing at the family's cabin in Wyoming, and most winters included an extended trip in Mexico, her favorite being Cabo San Lucas.

She was elated when she became a grandmother in 2004, when first blessed with a grandson, Bastien Antonio Tamez, and in 2007, a granddaughter, Isabella Avalon Tamez. She was always known for her bright smile, her warmth, and her boundless energy. She displayed a wonderful knack for bringing people together and shared her sense of excitement and vitality with everyone.

She left us on January 26th, 2020 after a decades long fight against the effects of systemic lupus erythmatosus. She is survived by her brother, Ben (Jenny) White of Cameron, Texas, her husband, Jeffrey Philip Payson of Friendswood, Texas, her two children, Jennifer (Payson) Tamez of Pearland, Texas and John Jeffrey Payson of League City, Texas, and her two grandchildren, Bastien and Isabella Tamez.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Kathy touched are invited to Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr, Friendswood, Texas 77546 on Saturday, February 8th, 2019 for a visitation at 9:00 A.M. followed by a celebration of her life at 10:00 A.M.

