Landran Beth Winston Stewardson, 66, of Blossom, TX went to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 6, 2020 surrounded by family. She fought a courageous battle against cancer. Landran was born September 17, 1953 to Henry and Betty Winston in Houston, TX.

Landran was raised in Friendswood where Henry was a high school coach and Betty was a 2nd grade teacher. Under the guidance of her parents and the Friends Church, she learned the values of compassion, loyalty, forgiveness, fairness, bravery, ambition, and commitment. Landran developed an appreciation for nature and animals early in life. She enjoyed spending time running through the woods and playing "Tarzan" along Mary's Creek with her siblings. She raised a calf she named Reddy from a bottle and cared for her pet chicken Tamey, her cat Rex, and the family German Shepherd, Bingo. The Winston children all participated in AAU and Junior Olympic summer track meets where Landran excelled at the 440 yard dash and 880 yard run. Landran's momma taught her to twirl the baton and she put on spectacular performances during halftime of football games. Landran also played basketball and tennis and she was a varsity basketball cheerleader. During the summer, she worked at Friendswood summer camp where she coached younger athletes in track. She also worked at the Alvin grocery store and Sun Meadows Country Club. She graduated from Friendswood High School in 1972. One of her most cherished memories unfolded the next year as her daddy coached the Mustangs to the 1973 Class AA State Football Championship with a team that included her brothers Kiel and Irby, while her sister Penny was a cheerleader.

Landran studied elementary education at Sam Houston State and Texas A&M University. Like the title of her favorite T.V. show, Landran was "young and restless." She purchased her first horse, a flashy bay mare named Toots, and the pair won numerous trophies in pole bending and barrel racing. She soon met Hardy Stewardson of San Saba, a veterinary student and calf roper at Texas A&M. She would occasionally borrow his roping horse, Bart Cody, and it wasn't long before she qualified with Bart for the AQHA World Show in pole bending.

Landran and Hardy married on December 17, 1977. The couple moved to Conroe where Hardy took his first job as a veterinarian. Landran added a feisty appaloosa named Poco Dodger to her horse lineup and continued her success as a cowgirl. She competed in Houston, Waco, San Antonio and the State Fair. She won in barrel racing with Poco at the State Fair and the National Appaloosa Horse Show.

Landran gave birth to twin daughters in 1983. The growing family moved to San Saba, and Landran gave birth to her son in 1986. She had all of her children riding a horse before they could walk, and the family was soon competing in pee wee rodeos. In 1990, the family moved to Red River County where Hardy started his own veterinary practice. Landran passed on her love for horses to her children and together they joined the Red River Riders, a drill team on horseback that performed at rodeos. She also coached her daughters' little dribblers basketball team, chaperoned her son's class field trips, and was active in PTA.

Landran was the guiding light in the lives of her children. Never one to settle for mediocracy, she taught her children core values that produced success in athletics, the classroom, and life. Achievements that included state titles in track and cross country, degrees from The University of Texas and Harvard, and careers to help animals and people would not have been possible without the world's best mom.

Drawing from her childhood experiences, she enjoyed small towns, country life, collecting antiques, and attending sporting events. She was always willing to help any creature in need and throughout her life, she provided compassionate care to dogs, cats, horses, donkeys, chickens, turkeys, a goat, and a possum. Landran was deeply committed and loyal to her family, and loved spending holidays at the Winston Dairy in Paris, TX, the Stewardson Ranch in San Saba, and her childhood home in Friendswood.

Landran was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Betty Winston. She is survived by husband Hardy Stewardson, daughters Lige Anna and Landra Beth Stewardson, son Hardy "Babe" Winston Stewardson, brothers Kiel and wife Eloisa Winston, Irby and wife Jana Winston, sister Penny Winston and husband Tom Willadson. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends including Emmanuel Winston, Princess and Josh Darnell, Jesseliz Winston, Irby H. Winston, Quinn and Alexis Winston, Owen and Megan Winston, Shelby and Ty Driggers, Savannah Chambers, Liz Scott, Kim Combs, Brailee Winston, Jax Winston, Sunnie Winston, Lincoln Winston, Olivia Winston, Jayden Darnell, Blue Dog, and pets.

Friends are cordially invited to the memorial service on Monday February 17, 2020 at 7 p.m.at the Friendswood Friends Church, 502 S Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546 with Rev. Bobby Kirkpatrick officiating. The family invites friends and family to help celebrate Landran's life by sharing memories or stories during the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the charities, Austin Pets Alive!, 1156 West Cesar Chavez, Austin, TX 78703 or www.austinpetsalive.org. or TMR Rescue, Inc., The Texas Miracle Ranch, 9977 County Road 302, Plantersville, TX 77363 or www.tmrrescue.com.

Condolences may be sent to the Stewardson and Winston families in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com