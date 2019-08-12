Lori Brown Ferazzi passed away on August 10, 2019 surrounded by family after a brave battle with cancer.

Lori was born in Houston, TX on May 19, 1966 to Sandra Brown and the late Troy Brown. She attended J. Frank Dobie High School in Houston and attended San Jacinto College. She started her career at Continental Airlines. She then worked for Financial Resources International before retiring to dedicate her time and talent to her family and the creation of The Horizon School for the education of children with special needs. Lori also helped to establish STRIVE, a two-year college program at Alvin Community College for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Lori had a very full life and touched the lives of everyone she met. Her first devotion was to her beloved husband Tom, and her children Mallory and Eric. She was infinitely curious and enjoyed traveling and meeting people from different cultures. Lori had many interests including gardening, photography (especially for family and friends), and scuba diving.

She was most fulfilled however, when she was helping others, which was a blessing for Lori. Her passion for serving carried on to many organizations through her church community (Good Shepherd Episcopal) as well as Meals on Wheels, local relief efforts during Hurricane Harvey, and many others.

Given the many individuals she encountered throughout her life, Lori was an amazing listener and as a result, collected many stories from her new friends. She creatively used their words and experiences to inspire them to overcome whatever challenge they may have been facing. She truly never met a stranger no matter what part of the world she was in and lived her life to serve others.

She is survived by her husband Tom, son Eric, daughter Mallory, mother Sandra, sister Leah and her husband Bill, and countless other relatives and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church or Sole'Ana Stables, an exceptional equine-assisted therapeutic horseback riding facility for individuals with cognitive and physical challenges. Donations can be sent to Sole'Ana Stables P.O. Box 84955, Pearland, TX 77584. They can also be reached at 713-436-6625.

A memorial service is planned at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Friendswood, TX on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. CST with The Rev. Geoffrey C. Gwynne officiating. The address for the church is 1207 W. Winding Way Drive, Friendswood, TX 77546.

Condolences may be sent to the Ferazzi family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.