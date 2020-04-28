Marcia Suzanne Heinz Birsinger passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on April 26, 2020 from heart complications. She was born December 16, 1939 in Quincy, Illinois, to Lloyd and Virginia Heinz. She graduated from Notre Dame High School before moving to St. Louis, Missouri and marrying Alvin Birsinger. Together they raised seven children while living in St. Louis, Sagemont (Houston), and Friendswood, Texas.

Marcia was energetic and had an incredible spirit. She relied on both her instincts and faith, knowing that God would provide the path He intended for her. Intent on taking risks, she left her small town and set out for St. Louis in the early 1960's. She soon met Alvin Birsinger and they started a family, touching the lives of everyone they came in contact with. She kept her home open to all especially friends of her children. She was an incredible daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, mother-in-law, cousin, friend, and counselor. She was positive, caring, generous, thoughtful, and the foundation of her family.

Marcia was a founding member of the Catholic Community of St. Luke the Evangelist. She served on the Parish Council, led Bible Studies, and managed Adult Faith Formation. Marcia completed the diaconate program and progressed to earn a Masters of Arts in Pastoral Studies from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, TX. As part of her Master's thesis she developed the Threads of Healing ministry at St Luke's.

Marcia is survived by her husband, Alvin, of 55 years; siblings, Judy (Robert) Broemmel and Philip (Carolyn) Heinz; 3 sons, Alan (Christine) Birsinger of Houston, Gary (Michele) Birsinger of Friendswood, Ryan (Amy) Birsinger of Fulshear; 4 daughters, Gina (Will) Kehres of Friendswood, Joy (Jeff) Marino of Wassenaar, The Netherlands, Julie (Brian Mahanay) Birsinger of Galveston, and Linda (Joel) Arens of Friendswood; and grandchildren Grace and Jacob, Lindsay, Hannah, Gabrielle, and Evan; Isabella, Athanasius, Ian, and Elliot; Liam, Jude, Greta, and Gisele; McEwan and Cora; Devlyn; and Jonas, Alec, Canaan, Kingston, and Aurelia; and great-grandchildren Haydon, Braylon, and Aubrielle; a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives.

A private funeral service was held at Niday Funeral Home, interment followed at Forest Park East Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.