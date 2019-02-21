Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Meservey.

Margaret Jewell Skillings Meservey, 85, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 in Webster, Texas. Margaret was born on July 11, 1933 in Farmington, Maine to Charles Winthrop Skillings and Mary Cordelia Pierce Skillings. Margaret graduated from Strong High School in 1952 and joined the U.S. Air Force where she served for 3 years. During her service as a WAF, she was stationed at Edwards AFB, California. She received the National Defense Service Medal. And attended at Farmington State Teacher's College. There she met Ralph Louis Meservey and after a courtship of a few years, Margaret and Ralph were married in Carson City, Nevada in 1958. Margaret always said, "He chased me, until I caught him." They were married for 43 years before Ralph's passing in 2002. Margaret and Ralph had two sons Michael John and Robert Louis.

Margaret left the military and Ralph continued his military service. They were at Travis AFB in California and Andrews AFB in Maryland, to his last station of duty at Kingsley Field AFB, Klamath Falls Oregon in March 1967; While in Klamath Falls, she worked as a Federal Civil Service for over 30 years where she retired at the age of 55 in 1988. Margaret was also the librarian for Kingsley Air Field. She held this position from 1972 until the closing of the base late in 1978. Margaret received a Special Achievement Award for her efforts.

After retirement Margaret and Ralph travelled around the lower 48 in their RV, visiting with family and friends along the way. It was also during this time that Margaret concentrated her efforts on genealogy. She worked hard on research and getting facts tracing the family tree, where she was able to become a member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants. She was in a writing club. A member of DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and the Ladies of the GAR (Grand Army of the Republic). Margaret was also a member of NARFE, DAV and the VFW Auxiliary. A member of Klamath Falls United Methodist Church. All of which she was proud to have memberships and be associated with.

Margaret was preceded in death by her mother, father, husband, half-brother James Skillings, brother John Skillings. She is survived by her brother George Skillings of Harrisonburg, Virginia; son Michael of Klamath Falls, Oregon; son Robert and his wife Denise of Friendswood, Texas; 4 grandchildren, Megan Meservey of Holland, New York; Tim Meservey, of Friendswood, Texas, Steven Meservey of Friendswood, Texas; Kathy Langdon, her husband Derrick, of Friendswood, Texas and 3 great grandchildren, Joshua Ulrich, twins, Morgan and Madison Langdon; numerous nieces and nephews.

Margaret, Marge, Mom, Grammie, Grandma, Great Grandma will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, (if you wish) make donations to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation www.alzinfo.org to help find a cure in memory of Margaret and Ralph Meservey.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546 (281) 992-7200 with Rev. Stan Burns officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the Meservey family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.