Margaret Helen Howard Sawyer, known to her friends as Helen, passed away on December 16, 2019. Born in Childress, Virginia on October 15, 1920, she was the daughter of Frank and Minnie Howard of Radford, Virginia. The oldest of four girls, she loved her life in the Blue Ridge mountains of Radford, and had many wonderful stories to tell about her childhood and the fun she had with her sisters, cousins, uncles, aunts, and grandparents.

Upon graduation from high school, Helen attended Radford University, and then later embarked upon a trip to Washington D.C., whereupon she gained employment at The Pentagon in a civil service position for the War Department. She was responsible for writing obituaries for fallen soldiers, among other secretarial duties. Helen later worked for the Navy Department, and finally at NACA (NASA) located at Langley Field, Virginia. It was during this period that she met her future husband, Ralph, at a YMCA dance for military employees, and they were later married on October 19, 1951. In 1962, Ralph's career took off with the advancement of the space program NASA, and they moved to Houston, Texas, along with their two children, Nancy and Michael.

In 1965, the Sawyers built their home in Friendswood and became very involved in their community and church. Helen joined various organizations and volunteered in several capacities. A member of Christian Women's Club, a Meals on Wheels volunteer for 15 years, Bible School teacher, and Sunday School leader, she was immensely involved in all things related to Friendswood United Methodist church. She loved her friends and never missed her adult Sunday School classes. She was also a tireless volunteer for the school system and made time to be homeroom room mother for both Nancy and Michael in their elementary years. Being a Bluebird leader was another thing which she enjoyed tremendously, as she always had a great fondness for children.

After her husband's retirement, Helen and Ralph traveled and particularly enjoyed the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line ships. One of Helen's most memorable experiences was with her church group; the trip to the Holy Land was one place she had dreamed of going her entire life, and that dream came true.

Most importantly was the love for which she showed her family, which not only included her two children, but for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters and their spouses, plus the numerous nieces and nephews whom she cherished. The proudest moments were when she spent time with her two grandsons when they came for visits or spent summers at her home. She was sure to include many fun activities and always Bible School was at the forefront. She led by example and she showed us how to live our lives honestly and with a sense of purpose. She will be dearly missed.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Sawyer, and her sister, Virginia Hicks, Helen is survived by her daughter, Nancy and husband Steve, and son, Michael Sawyer. She also leaves behind sisters Christene Cox Shelton of Radford, Virginia, and Frankie Brunot of Trent Woods, North Carolina. She also adored her nieces and nephews, but her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the apple of her eye. Jeffrey Evans, and children Victoria and Avery, along with Michael Evans, and his children, Haley, Wyatt, and Annabelle Evans held a very special place in her heart. Many thanks, as well, to so many friends and caregivers who crossed her path and visited her in her last few years as her health failed. A special thank you to her vigilant friend, Max Kilbourn.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Friendswood United Methodist Church, 110 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546.

In lieu of flowers, Helen requested donations be made to Star of Hope Mission P.O. Box 1505 Houston, TX. 77251-1505, or the .

Condolences may be sent to the Sawyer family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com .