Mary Linda Hall Shaw, 78 of Springdale, AR passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 in Springdale, AR. She was born August 22, 1940 in Miami, FL to Millard Hall and Mary (Bealls) Hall. She attended Miami High School, received a bachelor's degree in Sociology from Florida State University and a master's degree in social work.

Linda retired from a rewarding 30-year in public service as rehabilitation counselor, where she assisted handicapped individuals gain employment. She was a great mother to her three children, and a fantastic "Nana" to her eight grandkids. Her lifelong love of reading gave her hours of entertainment, as well as a wide breadth of knowledge that she could draw on to make thoughtful insights. Later in life, Linda enjoyed attending a universal church and contributing as an integral part of the lives of her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Shaw and wife Kim of Friendswood, TX, Eric Shaw and wife Andrea of Pearland, TX, one daughter, Diana St. Clair and husband Kevin of Fayetteville, AR, one brother, Millard Hall of Hiwassee, GA, one sister, Diane Riser of Macon, GA, and eight grandchildren, Brian, Paul and Blake St. Clair, Courtney Leglar, Shelby, Ellen, and Erin Shaw, and Emily Dolan, and two great grandchildren Jonah and Ivy Dolan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington County Humane Society.

