Michael John Dilick, Jr. age 90, of Friendswood, TX passed peacefully on April 27, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.

The Rite of Christian Burial shall be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood Drive Friendswood, TX 77546 with a Rosary at 10:00 am and a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, officiated by Reverend James H. Kuczynski, M.S.

Our Dad and Grandfather was a proud American and a Korean War Veteran. His house always displayed Old Glory, and he proudly wore an American Flag lapel pin daily. In tribute of military honor, the VA played Taps.

Born in Colver, Pa.,1929, and the son of Mike, Sr., a coal miner and Susan, a homemaker, and was the 4th of 6 children, three boys and three girls. Mike started work at early age to establish independence and contribute to his family. He became a movie projectionist at the local theatre at the age of 14 and he instilled his strong work ethic with his own children. He taught his children to work as a team. After graduation 1946, Central Cambria High School, he followed his father to work in the coal mines, and quickly realized that was not his calling. The call to serve his country was strong and he volunteered to enlist in the US Army. He was proud that his brother Frank, plus six brother in-laws had served in WWII. Boot camp was at Fort Knox, Ky., and he was a test driver of the Patton Tank. Dad's all-time favorite movie was Patton. Shipped off to fight in the Korean War, and soon promoted to Sergeant 1st Class, 1st Calvary-70th Tank battalion Division. His tank battalion, driving Sherman tanks, fought bravely and avoided enemy capture for weeks. Mike was awarded the Bronze Star - V for Valor, and Korean Service Medal with 5 Bronze Campaign Stars, Purple Heart, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and proudly served our Country from 1949-1952. He returned home, and his tank army buddies he served with, became his lifelong friends. It was at a local Polka dance he met his future wife, Mildred Louise Peles, a Registered Nurse. They were married June 6, 1953, for 39 years until her passing June 20, 1992. Their first son Gregory Michael, born 1954, heartbreaking to newlyweds, passed away at 10 months. Mom and Dad, in 1955, moved for a fresh start to Houston. Dad's two older sisters with their families had moved earlier, with more opportunities in Texas. Texas soon became his life-long home. Dad bought horses and for his school age children taught them to ride. He 'fought the good fight and finished the race.', and said, 'fight nice', as a life lesson us all. He joked often, 'when I moved to Houston, the Gulf Freeway was under construction, and still is today.' Sales in the appliance business was his calling. He set up many stores in Houston and achieved sales customer service excellence. We were taught as kids, 'the customer is always right.' He was with Globe Stores in his early years, Stahl and Meyers, Silo, and retired from Proven Products, after he had his own appliance and furniture business for a few years. Mike saw many changes in the appliance business and products. He brought home for us, the first in our Houston neighborhood, a dishwasher and microwave. For 20 plus years, Dad put in 10 to 12 hours, 6 days a week to provide with our Mom for their family of six kids. They were his pride and joy with yearly school pictures displayed on his desk. Mike and Mildred were members of St. Philip Neri, where their children attended Catholic grade school. In 1971, they moved to the small town of Friendswood. His joy was watching his children grow and perform in various activities and sports, drill team, baseball, football, track, basketball and music. Dad and Mom worked the Church festival, volunteered at the fish- fry with the Knights of Columbus as a member. Our Dad played Santa Claus for nearly 30 years to Special Friends. He served as a President of the Korean Tank Battalion, and was active in all their reunions. He loved gathering with those with whom he served, and his high school reunions were extremely important to him. Mike loved history, current events, consumer affairs and was always informed of the political arena. Widowed, he spent the past 3 decades at his best driving and attending his grandchildren's activities and sporting events. Most of all Poppa thoroughly loved their phone calls each and every day. He would tell us and them, "I Love You Very Much and Too Too Too Much". He sat through many games as a faithful Friendswood Mustangs supporter and never missed a Friendswood Fourth of July Parade. A generous heart to many he would show up with a pie, or a sweet. He was extremely proud of his grandchildren! At A&M, UTA, Texas State, Alabama, Arkansas, traveling, in music, of his granddaughters as high school valedictorians, a grandson on The USS Enterprise, they all were his daily speak, pride and joy!

Preceded in death by his Parents: Michael J. and Susan Mondock Dilick, and his in-laws: Harry and Mary J. Peles. His sisters: Mary Chuhran, husband Paul; Susan LaGana and husband Pete; his brothers: Tom Dilick, and Frank & wife Helen; in-laws: Joe Certo, Vic Mock, Harry Peles, John & Phyllis Peles, Alice Ann Rudzinski; Joe & Betty Tenerowicz, Joseph Peles, Catherine Sue Pangonis, and Daniel Peles. He was also preceded in death by his wife Mildred Louise, son Gregory Michael, and granddaughter Victoria Jean Louise Dilick.

He is survived by his six children and family: Mary & husband Ron McDonald; Melissa & husband Steve Van Meter; Michael J. Dilick, III & wife Tricia; Matthew G. Dilick; Monte J. Dilick; and Michele & husband Lorren Mott. His sister Betty Buchanan & friend Frank Krenek; in-laws: Virginia Dilick, John Rudzinski, Virginia Peles, Lawrence & Judy Peles, Barbara Peles, Charlie Pangonis, John & Terry Klamar, Gerald Peles and Bernadine Peles, His 18 grandchildren: Erik, and Bryan Seeley, Brooke (Cody) Rea; Justin (Amy) McDonald; Zachary Van Meter (Zuney), Kyle Van Meter, and Brett Van Meter, Rachel (Jared) Levine, James and Sally Dilick: Ian and Abby Dilick; Garrett, Natalie, Wyatt, Michaela, and Katrina Mott, and Matthew Dilick, II. His 7 greatgrandchildren: Jaxon Seeley; Charles and James McDonald; Alexander and Charlize Seeley; Isabella and Xavier VanMeter, and over 50 plus nieces and nephews. For all his friends, and friends of The Dilick Family, thank you for your friendship.

The Dilick family is extremely grateful to the loving care received from the Michael E. DeBakey VA Hospital; Fr. John Ugobueve, Fr. Innocent Njoku, VA Chaplains, and care facilities: The Atria of Friendswood and Regency Village of Webster.

We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Knights of Columbus Council # 8494, Mary Queen Catholic Church, or to DeBakey VA Hospital of Houston.

John 3:16, 'For God so loved the world that he gave His only Son. Whoever believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life.'