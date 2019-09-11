A Celebration of Life Services for Patrick Francis Corte, II of Pearland, will begin with a visitation on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Friendswood United Methodist Church, 110 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, Texas. Please see www.jeterfuneralhome.com for Patrick's complete obituary.

Condolences may be sent to the Corte family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.