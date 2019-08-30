Robert Wayne "Bob" Halstead, age 88, of Friendswood, Texas peacefully passed away August 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Bob was born February 6, 1931 in Marmet, West Virginia to Wayne and Elza Jo (Hodges) Halstead. He was a respected Research Chemist, home builder, family man, and longtime active member of Sagemont Church in Houston.

Bob grew up in Hernshaw, WV near Charleston and would frequently mention his childhood adventures in the "holler" along Lens Creek. He started work in 1949 at age 18 as an operator at the Union Carbide Institute Plant and then served in the Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952-54. During this time he was able to marry the love of his life, Dorothy (Dottie) Rudisill, on February 27, 1953 and they had their only child, Robin Renee, in 1956. He continued shift work as an operator but also attended college and graduated from Morris Harvey College (now the University of Charleston) with degrees in Chemistry and Mathematics in 1962. He then transferred to the R&D Division where he would work the rest of his career. In 1967 he was transferred to the UCC Texas City Plant where he would work until he retired in 1990. He was regarded as an expert in several chemical technologies and traveled the world to help startup and troubleshoot plants. Dottie accompanied him to Japan for his work and they traveled extensively overseas following their retirements, including two trips to Israel.

In 1994 he devoted his life to Jesus Christ and was baptized. He worked extensively at Sagemont Church as a deacon, usher, missionary, and in the church bookstore. He also visited nursing home residents and others who couldn't physically go to church. He took missionary trips to Siberia, western Russia, and China to spread the Gospel.

Bob is survived by Dottie, his wife of 66 years, daughter Robin Canfield and her husband Doug, his beloved granddaughter, Jessica Otten and her husband Jeff, and two great grandchildren, Elinor and James Douglas.

The funeral service was held September 3, 2019 at Niday Funeral Home, and Bob was laid to rest in St. Albans, WV.

In lieu of flowers please donate to either the N-Vision Project at Sagemont Church, 11300 Sam Houston Parkway, Houston, TX 77089 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601.