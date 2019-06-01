Robert Edward Hamlet,80, from Friendswood, Texas passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born October 27, 1938 in Earle, Arkansas to Joe T. Hamlet and Jettie Joe Crockett Hamlet. Robert graduated from West Memphis High School in 1957; he joined the United States Coast Guard in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1961 as a radio operator and he received the Good Conduct medal and ribbon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William David, Joe Harold, and Johnny Richard; sisters, Dr. Mary Alice Graham, Gladys Louise Johnson, and Ada Jane Hamlet.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Judy Ann Studdard Hamlet of 41 years; beloved mother in law, Libba Studdard and dear sister in law Ann Studdard and sister Charlotte Ruth Bankston and also numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews whom he dearly loved; and precious fur babies Bear and Billy Bob; special friends for over 60 years, Clarence and Eve Guin; and many other relatives and cherished friends especially golfing buddies Billy, Jack and John; Also treasured relationships with all the Thornton, Jones and Williams families; and special fondness for godson Kevin Thornton and Kendal and Brannen Jones who he thought of as his children.

He co-owned South Houston Hose Company Inc. with John Paul Sorrell from 1979 to 2004. While retired he worked as a Golf Marshal at Bay Oaks Country Club and delivered Meals on Wheels. Bob loved family, friends, golf, cooking for those he loved, fantasy football, boating, Houston sports teams, telling a good story, and his Pugs.

Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. with the funeral service to begin at 1:00 P.M. at the Friendswood Friends Church, 502 S. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546 with Rev. David Bridges officiating. Interment will follow at the Friends Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pug Hearts Rescue, P O Box 5053, Alvin, Texas 77512 or pughearts.com or .

Condolence may be sent to the Hamlet family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.