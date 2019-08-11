Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert M. Senter III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Marvin Senter III, 86 of Cranfills Gap, TX passed away August 8, 2019 at his ranch. He was born on September 2, 1932 in Lubbock, TX to parents Robert Marvin Senter Jr. and Edith Irene Meier Senter. Robert graduated from Teague High School in 1950 and earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Agriculture from Sam Houston State University and served as a First Lieutenant in the US Army. In 1962, Robert and his wife Sarah Joy (McKenzie) Senter moved their family to Friendswood, TX, where Robert taught Industrial Arts and Texas History at Friendswood Junior High School for several years. He then worked at

Robert Marvin Senter III, 86 of Cranfills Gap, TX passed away August 8, 2019 at his ranch. He was born on September 2, 1932 in Lubbock, TX to parents Robert Marvin Senter Jr. and Edith Irene Meier Senter. Robert graduated from Teague High School in 1950 and earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Agriculture from Sam Houston State University and served as a First Lieutenant in the US Army. In 1962, Robert and his wife Sarah Joy (McKenzie) Senter moved their family to Friendswood, TX, where Robert taught Industrial Arts and Texas History at Friendswood Junior High School for several years. He then worked at NASA as Administrative Officer in the Crew Systems Division until his retirement 30 years later. Robert spent his retirement years with his second wife, Peggy Jo (Coleman) Senter, cattle ranching and traveling the world to archery competitions and hunting excursions. He developed an archery program for the youth of the Bosque County 4-H program and was awarded by the 4-H for his accomplishment and contributions. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife Peggy, and daughter-in-law Paige Russell Senter. He is survived by his loving children Sheree Sanders of Farmersville, TX, Carol Senter Kmiec of San Antonio, TX, Stephen Senter and wife Susan of Friendswood, TX, Aven Senter of Bulverde, TX, and close friends Mike Walker and wife Lisa of Friendswood, TX. He is also survived by his brothers Donald Senter and wife Valerie of Corsicana, TX, Steven Senter and wife Donna of Teague, TX, and sister Judy Senter Russert and husband Roger of Midland, TX. He will be dearly missed by his five grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and great nephews. Funeral services will commence at noon on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Teague, TX, located at 420 Walnut Street, Teague, TX 75860, with Rev. Richard Gillet officiating. Interment will be held afterwards at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Paige Russell Senter Endowed Scholarship in Art History at Baylor University, One Bear Place #97026, Waco, TX 76798-7026 or www.baylor.edu/giving/memorialfunds Published on yourfriendswoodnews.com from Aug. 11 to Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NASA World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Friendswood Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close