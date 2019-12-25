Roy June Whittington of Friendswood passed away on December 10, 2019 at the age of 92. Born in Houston, Texas, on January 10, 1927, she grew up in Houston's Heights neighborhood, raised by her loving mother, Mary Julia Cadwalder, and graduated from John H. Reagan High School. June had been a resident of Friendswood since 1968.

Roy June was named after her father, Roy Cadwalder, who passed away when his namesake daughter was two years old. Mary Julia, and June's elder sister, Mary Rosalind, preceded June in death.

June lived and worked in the Heights, and as a young adult, helped her sister and her mother care for Mary Rosalind's newborn, while her husband, Charles Murrell, was serving his country during WWII. In doing so, she gave up a full scholarship to an Ivy League college. She was a member of the Reagan Redcoats Drill Team in 1944, and a National Merit Scholarship winner that same year.

June was divorced at a time when four of her six children were still living at home with her. Never remarrying, she devoted her energy to keeping a roof over her kids' heads and carving out a new life for herself and her family. She worked tirelessly at various jobs in Friendswood before ultimately becoming the manager of a family-owned day school, T-Bar Ranch. In the late 1970s, she had saved enough money to buy her own home, where she lived for 41 years beneath the canopy of several majestic oak trees.

Her ability to overcome adversity was driven by her steadfast faith in God and the Lord Jesus Christ. Devoted to her daily Bible readings, her faith was unshakeable. June's rock-solid resolve inspired those around her to know that no obstacle is too large and no setback is too deep. She led by her quiet but profoundly powerful example, the personification of what it means to be a strong, Christian, Texas woman who knew only one direction - forward.

June is survived by her six children; Julie Keith and husband Pat Keith, Teri Whittington, James Whittington, Chris Whittington and wife Joanne Whittington, Patty Porter and husband Robert Porter, Eric Whittington and wife Paula Whittington; granddaughter Misty Bolton, and husband David Bolton, grandson John Keith and wife Nikki Keith, grandson Daniel Keith, granddaughter Lindsay Whittington Young and husband David Young, granddaughter Lauren Whittington, granddaughter Leigh Ann Drone and husband Michael Drone, grandson John Whittington; grandson Casey Whittington and grandson Colin Whittington. Great-grandsons; Taylor Rowe, Sean Keith, Jackson Keith and great-granddaughters; Emma Rowe, Dakota Keith, Mackenzie Keith, Kaia Keith and Shaylea Bolton.

Also many nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

James, Teri and Julie devoted countless hours over the past several years to their mother's care as her health gradually declined. The family was supported by, and is deeply grateful to, Kathy, her caregiver of five years until Kathy's retirement, and Mavis, her current caregiver of two and one-half years, also other caregivers of Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services, and the wonderful staff of Harbor Hospice in Houston, Texas.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Mary Queen Catholic Church in Friendswood, on Friday, January 10, at 10:00 AM. There will be a reception in the Family Life Center afterward where we will be wishing June a very happy 93 rd birthday.

