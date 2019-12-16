Sharon Elaine Hayden Colligan, 72, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Friendswood, Texas. She was born March 24, 1947 to George Thomas Hayden, Sr., and Georgenna Addie Stilley Hayden in Holden, Louisiana. Sharon was a resident of Friendswood for 46 years. Over the years she served her community as a member of Beta Sigma Phi and her involvement with First Baptist Church Friendswood and later Sagemont Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and loving husband of 40 years, William (Bill) Colligan.

Sharon is survived by her daughter Shannon Kuehm and her husband Robert, and grandchildren Allison and Robert William of Pearland, Texas; sister Joan Davis of Gonzales, Louisiana; and brother George Thomas Hayden, Jr. and wife Deeny of Prairieville, Louisiana; and numerous other family members.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, December 19, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. with the funeral service immediately following at 10:00 A.M. at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org .

Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Jeter Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com .