Slade Austin Holle of Friendswood, Texas passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus Christ on the 23rd of January 2020. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather David F. Holle and maternal grandfather Roland Markert.

Slade was born in Friendswood, Texas on October 3, 1995 where he was raised by his loving parents, David and Marilyn Holle, and two older brothers, Trent and Gunner. As a child he enjoyed competing in many sports including soccer, football, basketball, and baseball. After graduating high school in 2014, he moved to San Marcos to attend Texas State University where he majored in finance. It was there that he met the love of his life, Kristen Webber and the couple became engaged in December.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories: parents, David and Marilyn Holle; siblings Trent Holle and Gunner Holle of Friendswood, Stacy (Matt) Hornsby of League City; fiancé Kristen Webber of New Braunfels; grandmothers, Margaret Holle and Margaret Morris of Friendswood; and numerous other family members and friends.

Slade was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity in his early college years. He was an astute follower of Turning Point USA and other conservative groups and organizations. He was an avid follower of the stock market, a sports enthusiast, and lover of fishing, hunting, and proud to be from the great state of Texas.

Friends are invited to the visitation that will be held with the family on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 311 N. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church, 1804 S. Friendswood Drive with Rev. Ralph Hobratschk officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park East, Webster, Texas.

In lieu of customary remembrances, a memorial donation in Slade's honor may be given to Hope Lutheran Church, 1804 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, TX 77546 or to the Epilepsy Foundation at www.epilepsey.com.

Condolences may be sent to the Holle family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com.