Stefanie Lynn Benson passed away on May 14, 2019. She was 47 years old. Stefanie was born in Clinton, Iowa, to Richard A. and Georgia L. Benson.

Stefanie previously owned and operated "Friends Hair Care" in Friendswood, Texas. Stefanie enjoyed spending time with her family especially her daughter Brianna, grandchildren Kobe and Legacy and her "furry son" Pookie.

Stefanie is survived by her daughter Brianna Benson, parents Richard and Georgia Benson, sister Julie Huennekens, grandchildren Kobe and Legacy Houston, nieces Jamie and Kassidy Huennekens and great niece Harper Barry.

Memorials can be made in honor of Stefanie to the American Liver Foundation (LiverFoundation.org) or American Transplant Foundation (AmericanTransplantFoundation.org).

A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at a later date.