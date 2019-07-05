Sylvia Jean Penry Hunter, 84, a beautiful and supportive wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Sylvia was born in Houston, Texas on January 11, 1935 to John Dewitt Penry and Belle Penry Litzenberg. She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Winfred Ruth Sheely and John Penry. She is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, George Vance Hunter Jr.; Her beloved daughters, Tamara Jean Syers and her husband, Mark, and Danae Anjanette Carlisle and her husband, Chuck; Her brother, Robert Penry and his family; Her wonderful grandchildren, Madison Nicole Syers, Anjanette Lee Carlisle, and Blake Henry Carlisle. She was actively involved in each and every one of their lives and kept herself updated through her social media pages and constant visits. She radiated such a positive, uplifting energy that was unforgettable and unmatchable, and shared it with each of her family members every day.

She resided in Friendswood, Texas and previously of Dickinson, Texas and Texas City, Texas, where she was raised. She was a majorette and a clarinet player of the Texas City High School band and graduated in 1952. After graduating high school, she attended business school, graduated in 1954, and later worked for CG Thibodeaux for several years.

On June 23, 1956, she married the love of her life and best friend, George Vance Hunter Jr. She fell deeply in love with his charm and polished demeanor. Sylvia was full of bliss and laughter, and her adventurous ways formed an elegant and exquisite relationship between her and George. They truly complimented each other in the most outstanding and honorable way, and set a phenomenal example for those whom admired them.

After her second born child, she went back to school and attended the University of Houston (UH), where she received her teaching degree. She taught for 23 years as an elementary teacher at Clear Creek ISD and adored all of her students over the years. She later retired in 1997 and because teaching was so important to her, she then began substitute teaching to continue her love of education. She was an active member and state officer of Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) and served as various important roles in the teacher's sorority.

In addition to raising a family and teaching, Sylvia enjoyed being involved in many social activities and large organizations: Mahjong, Bunco, Ladies Bridge, Couples Bridge, the Texas City Dance Club, as well as, her "Weed N Wish" Garden Club in Dickinson. She was also a member of the Eastern Stars and a state officer in their Junior Chapter, the "Rainbow Girls." Each of these clubs brought so much joy and happiness into her life, and contributed to the lifelong friendships she built. Sylvia frequently traveled many different places and overseas to broaden her knowledge and experiences of the fascinating world we live in. She cherished creating new memories with her greatest friends and appreciating the different cultures throughout her adventures.

Sylvia was known for her kind heart, friendliness, and her involvement in her dearly admired Dickinson First United Methodist Church. She attended for 48 years and formed a healthy and powerful relationship with our Lord. In our hearts, we know that Sylvia is now at peace with our Savior and has rejoined her siblings and parents in His glorious arms and is overwhelmed with His unconditional love. She was such a stunning and elegant woman that would like to be remembered as the angelic soul we all knew her to be.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Multiple Sclerosis or the .