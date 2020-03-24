Theodore Bertram Leech, Jr.,83, passed away on March 22, 2020. "Ted" was surrounded by family as he passed away at his home in Wedgewood Village, Friendswood Texas.

Originally from Nashville, Tennessee and born on May 1,1936, Ted completed his engineering degree at Vanderbilt University and moved to Huntsville, Alabama to start his NASA career at Redstone Arsenal. He then transferred to Langly, Virginia and finally to Houston where he retired from the NASA Johnson Space Center after 35 years of service. He proudly called himself a "rocket scientist" and dearly loved his career and shared it with whomever had curiosities.

He married Marie Elizabeth Mazac Leech in 1975. Along with Marie, he is survived by his three daughters: Leslie Elise Stanton, Micheline Marie Oakes, and Christine Anne Carrejo. Ted enjoyed five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Ted had his own way about things, was a great conversationalist, loved running and biking, and had many wonderful travels with Marie and his family.

Due to the heath concerns at this time, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the Leech family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com.