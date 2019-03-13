Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas E. Herrington.

Thomas Edward Herrington was born on September 25, 1931 to Thomas J. and Irene Herrington, and passed away at the Hospice Brazos Valley Inpatient Facility in Bryan on March 11, 2019. He graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1956, and married Polly Ann Morris in Belton.

Tom worked at Pan American Airlines in Miami, Florida and Convair in Ft. Worth before joining the space race with Brown Engineering at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. In 1965, Tom and Polly moved to Houston, then Friendswood, where he worked for NASA in the Gemini and Apollo programs. He resigned in 1981 to pursue other interests.

In 1992 Tom and Polly moved to Bandera, where he built the first USDA approved gamebird processing plant in Texas and supplied quail to fine restaurants all over the country, including the White House. He was a founding member and served as President and Treasurer of the Texas Gamebird Association. The family also owned and operated the Diamond H Bed and Breakfast in Bandera from 1992-2010. Due to failing health, both businesses were sold and Tom and Polly relocated to the Bryan area to be near family.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents and his son John David Herrington. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Polly; daughter Linda Jeffress and husband Chuck of Kurten; son Jim and wife Kathy of Fredericksburg; son Mark and wife Anita of San Antonio; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his brother David Herrington of Smithville.

The family will be forever grateful to Dr. Richard Smith for his kindness and caring support over the years and to the incredible staff of Hospice Brazos Valley. Visitation will be at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11, 2019, with burial to follow in Bandera at a later date. In leu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Kurten Volunteer Fire Department or Hospice Brazos Valley in memory of this good man, a Texas Longhorn with a soft spot for the Aggies. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, 3001 S. College Ave., Bryan, TX 77801. Expressions of condolences may be made at www.CallawayJones.com