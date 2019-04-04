Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Frary.

Thomas Edward Frary was born in Omaha, Nebraska on December 1, 1943, traveled the world for work, and eventually settled down for a long while in Friendswood, Texas. On March 30, 2019, he departed this earth to spend eternity with his beloved wife, Diane Marie.

When Tom was born his father was away in a B-17 bomber somewhere over Europe. His mother took this opportunity to dress him up (once or twice) as a little girl because he had a headful of curly hair. This most likely led to his rebellious teenage years of fast cars, drinking with his buddies, and sneaking into Mass at the last minute. This period of his life led him to comment that Diane raised two daughters and one husband.

Tom and Diane married in Beatrice, Nebraska and had two daughters, Dana and Traci. He began working construction for MW Kellogg and liked it so much he stayed for 30 years. He advanced from field work to engineer to project management in locations including, but not limited to: Iowa, New Jersey, Korea, Venezuela, Indonesia, California and the most foreign place of all, Louisiana.

Tom was an independent, kind, and generous man. He enjoyed running-including several marathons, working out in the gym, reading, caring for their numerous dogs, and playing golf. But, most of all, he enjoyed spending time with Diane, Dana and Traci, sons-in-law Robert and Jeff, and his granddaughters, Sophie and Emily. He especially valued the time he spent with his brothers, Tim and John, and his sister Claudia.

Although he considered himself a loner he was a good friend to many and ready to help anyone who needed a hand. He never met a dog he didn't want to take home and feed a chicken sandwich or the ground beef from his pizza. After a visit, he would walk you to your car and talk until Diane told him to "Say goodnight, Tom."

Goodnight Tom. We love you.

The Funeral Mass was held at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 3100 Sweetwater Blvd., Sugar Land, Texas on Tuesday, April 9 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Houston SPCA at www.houstonspca.org, PBS at www.houstonpublicmedia.org, or Unbound at www.unbound.org.

Condolences can be left for the Frary family in care of A Sacred Choice Funeral Home at www.asacredchoice.com.