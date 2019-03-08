Thomas Joseph Linbeck, 78, of Bee Cave, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was a retired Physicist from NASA-JSC and retired after 40 years. He also served 15 years as a volunteer firefighter/EMT for the Friendswood Volunteer Fire Dept.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Olivia Linbeck, and his wife, Helen Gerecke Linbeck. He is survived by his wife, Nan Linbeck of Bee Cave; son, Joseph Linbeck of Houston; daughters and sons-in-law, Nicole and Ron Hill and Janet and Chris Barkis; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Bonnie Linbeck; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jane and Johnnie Faulkner and Mary and George Chisolm; and 5 grandsons, Joshua, Zachary, Stephen, Matthew, and Nicholas.

He is also survived by his stepsons and their families, Paul and Margaret Freudenburg of Spicewood; Troy Freudenburg and Xan Wood; Scott Freudenburg and Melissa Gus; his step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Emmaus Catholic Parish in Lakeway, Tx. The memorial mass will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, March 15, at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Clear Lake City, followed by a graveside service at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.

The family asks if you wish to make a donation to honor Tom, it be sent to Emmaus Catholic Church, in care of the building fund. The address is 1718 Lohmans Crossing, Lakeway, Texas 78734. Phone 512-261-8500