Timothy Gerald Franklin, 37, of Friendswood, TX passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born January 13, 1982 to Marvin G. Franklin and Pamela R. Williamson Franklin in Houston, TX. Timothy graduated from Clear Brook High School in Friendswood. He remained a resident until his final departure. Timothy was always willing to help anyone build anything anywhere any time. His passion was making things with his hands. He was an artist at heart. Timothy was a good man and will be missed.

He is survived by his parents; sister Michelle R. Ward and husband Christopher; aunts and uncles, Jim and Sherry Fowle, David and Carolyn Williamson, Stuart Franklin, Karen Franklin, Madge Franklin and Barbara Ward; cousins, Raymond Williamson, Suzi Chartrand, Gina Bunch and husband Ronnie, Stephen Franklin, Shawn Franklin and husband Ryan Smith; nieces and nephews, Riley Franklin and Elliot Ward; and many other relatives and cherished friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546 (281) 992-7200.

Condolences may be sent to the Franklin family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com .