Victor Hugo Allen, aged 88, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Friendswood, Texas. Born April 9, 1930, he was preceded in death by parents, Bennie Myrle Davis and Cecil Goodwyn Allen; brother, Edward Cecil Allen; and daughter Joni Renee Allen.

Vic is survived by his wife, Ila "Bernice" Lee Allen, and their daughters, Julia Dee Allen Gibson and husband Lynn Gibson; Jennifer Lee Allen Durden and husband Onnie Durden; and Janet Denice Allen DuPont and husband Todd DuPont, as well as his grandchildren, Laura Gibson, Warner Gibson, Dane Durden, Dustin Durden, Joni DuPont and Davis DuPont, and two great grandchildren, Emma Durden and Levi Durden.

Vic was a Korean War Veteran and graduate of the University of Houston. He received his Professional Engineer certification in 1969 and became a Master Electrician in 1973. He began his electrical engineering career at HL&P in 1954, where he met Bernice and proceeded to fall [over a chair] in love with her. They were married in 1958 and lived happily together in matrimony for over 60 years. He worked for Dashiell Corporation from 1963-1984 and Multi Amp from 1985-1986 before starting his own company, Victor Engineering in 1986. He fully retired in 2000.

He loved to hunt with his bird dogs and his friend Ernest Kubosh. His favorite dog, Gip, was named by his oldest daughter Julia when she was two years old. He enjoyed building nesting boxes for Blue Birds, telling stories and giving his grandkids grief. Vic was a strong Christian man who will be missed dearly by all who knew him. The family is comforted knowing he is at peace with the Lord.

The family would like to thank Diana Haardt and Nadia Medina with A-Med Hospice for their loving care and attention during Vic's illness.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 North Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, Texas 77546. Visitation will be at the Allen home, Friday, February 8, 2019, from 7:00 to 9:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southeast Church of Christ building fund, 2400 Bay Area Blvd, Friendswood, TX 77546.

