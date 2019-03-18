Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Burdsall.

Walter Haviland Burdsall, 89, of Friendswood, Texas passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 peacefully with family at his bedside. He is survived by his wife, Jane Edwards Burdsall. He is also survived by sons Jeffery Burdsall (and partner Jim), Edward Burdsall (and wife Vicki), Christopher Burdsall (and partner Marshall); brother Richard Burdsall; step children Scott Pearse, Melissa Kirk (and spouse Max), grandchildren, Lauren Maudlin (and spouse Nick), Robbie Burdsall (and wife Chrissy); step grandchildren Sean and Lauren Howell and Antonio Jimenez; great grandchildren Parker and Bennett Maudlin; and Warner Burdsall.

Walter was born in Port Chester, New York to Ellwood and Gertrude Burdsall. The family moved to their farm in Egremont, Massachusetts in 1931. He graduated high school from George School in Newtown, Pennsylvania in 1947, and Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1951 and married Nancy Jenkins.

Walter was a Boy Scout and attended the first Worldwide Jamboree in France in 1947. Later, he became Scout Master as well as Assistant District Commissioner for the Boy Scouts of America. Later in life, Walter was active in the Texas Polio Survivors Association and hosted the organization in his home for many years.

He joined the Air Force in 1951 as a Human Resource Research Specialist and retired as a First Lieutenant in 1956. Walter started his private sector career with General Electric in Syracuse, New York, relocated to Wiesbaden, Germany for a couple of years, then moved to Seabrook, Texas as part of the GE/Apollo Space Program. He retired from General Electric in 1990 after 33 years of service.

He married Patricia Sue Pearse in 1978. While in retirement Walter and Sue built and managed Burdsall RV Storage. He sold the business several years ago.

Walter was a lover of animals. He followed Sue's love of showing Arabian Horses throughout Texas and surrounding states in their RV. He was Project Coordinator at the Greater Houston Equestrian Assistance and Evacuation Program.

Walter married Jane Edwards Burdsall in 2009 where together they continued their love of animals through her volunteerism with the Bay Area Pet Adoptions and his assisting in fund raising. They shared their home with three canine adoptees.

The family would like to thank Stephanie, Teresa, Jimmy, Jerry, Jamie, Angela, and Heather from Heart to Heart Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Walter and for the support that they gave to the family.

A celebration of Life Service will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart to Heart Hospice in Clear Lake, Texas, Bay Area Pet Adoptions in San Leon, Texas, or a .