Walter Darrell Wilson (Coach), 78, of Friendswood passed away peacefully March 11, 2019 at The Cottages @ Clear Lake in League City, Texas.

Visitation services will be held on April 5, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at Jeter Funeral Home. A service celebrating Walter's life will be held on April 6, 2019 at 12:00pm at Friendswood Friends Church. An interment of ashes will be at a later date in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Walter was born in Bay City, Texas, on November 1, 1940 to Walter Harrison Wilson and Lorayne Laveda Wilson. Walter is survived by his partner in life, Bettye, of 49 years, their daughter Kazzye Martens and husband Kurt, of Austin, Sammie Zambon, daughter from a previous marriage, of Nashville, and four grandchildren: Sienna Martens (Austin), Sage Martens (Austin), Imari Shalibo (Nashville), and Kaeden Shalibo (Denver). He is lovingly remembered by brothers, Charles Wilson (Brenda) of Bandera, Riley Keith Wilson (Amy) of Annaville, sister and brother-in law Clyde and Leatrice Haley of Doss, nephews Mitchell Wilson (Ann), Mark Wilson (Laurie), nieces Lori Reed (Wes) and Kimberly Koetter (Toby).

Walter grew up in Gregory Portland and also spent a couple of his early years in the Los Angeles area of California. Family and first cousins were a big part of Walter's early life. After high school, he received a scholarship to play college basketball at Texas A & I University in Kingsville. His first coaching/teaching job was in Danbury in 1961, and he then moved to Friendswood in 1966. Walter met his wife, Bettye, while earning his Master's Degree from Sam Houston State University. Walter coached three teams to the State Basketball Tournament in four years' time, winning one state championship and taking runner-up twice. It is to be noted that each of the three trips to the state tournament were in different school size classifications, due to the growing size of the school. Quite an accomplishment in such a short period of time!

Walter was also a biology teacher in the late 1960's at Friendswood High School. With his laid-back attitude, sense of humor and twinkle in his eye, he was always a favorite amongst students. He was also a notorious jokester and was well known for the pranks he would pull on colleagues and students- which most can still relate to this day!

Walter served as both Assistant Principal and later Principal at Friendswood High School, as well as Assistant Superintendent of Finance, and finally Superintendent for Friendswood Independent School District. Walter wore many hats during his Superintendent years, but one of his favorite activities was writing personal letters to students about their accomplishments. This was his way of reaching out and touching students on an individual basis. He was instrumental in the creation of the Friendswood ISD Education Foundation which has given more than $1.7 million back to students and teachers over the past 20 years. Walter's blood definitely ran blue for the Friendswood Mustangs!

In 2001 the outside gymnasium at Friendswood High School was named in honor of Walter. To him that was the greatest tribute and he attended basketball games there until his disease no longer allowed him to drive his 1984 red and white Ford truck to the high school. He always said he enjoyed every day he worked at FISD and missed very few days in his 41 years in education.

Walt was known for his dry sense of humor and razor-sharp wit. Some of this wit remained even as he battled the last stages of Alzheimer's. He still had that smile that could light up a room and laugh that was contagious. He had a love of plants, flowers, tropical vacations and the sun- that is how he kept his beautiful year-round tan! He also had a love of the outdoors and one of his favorite pastimes was deer hunting (with both a bow and rifle) in the Texas Hill Country. Walter was also a very involved father and was a favorite little league and youth basketball coach for many of his daughter's teams. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved every minute he was able to spend with them.

Walter's last chapter did not end the way he would have chosen to write it, but his family will always love and remember him as a dear husband, father and grandfather.

Special thanks goes out to the staff of the Cottages @ Clear Lake for their loving care of Coach in his final years, as well as to the special friends who continued to visit him on a weekly basis.

Memorials may be made to Doss Volunteer Fire Department (P.O. Box 31, Doss, TX 78618), Friendswood Friends Church (502 S. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546), Friendswood Independent School District, Attn: Superintendent's Office (on memo line write: Walter Wilson Scholarship) (302 Laurel Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546).