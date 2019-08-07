Albert Foos was born June 19, 1932, in Denver. His early years were spent on the Denver Poor Farm, which eventually became the Adams County Fairgrounds. Albert attended Brantner for elementary school, and graduated Brighton High School in 1950.
In 1952, Albert was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War conflict. He served in the Fifth Army, 21st Engineering Battalion as a combat engineer. During his time in service, he obtained the rank of staff sergeant and trained all new recruits in cold weather survival, building and demolition skills.
In 1954, on the day of his discharge, he married the love of his life, Shirley King. Together they had three daughters, Debbie, Patricia and Suzan.
After Albert's career in the Army, he moved into the dairy business. During his time as a dairyman, he served multiple years as president of the dairy association. Albert also received multiple awards for his Holstein dairy.
In 1994, Albert retired from the dairy business and went to work for the Adams County Fairgrounds. After 18 years, Albert retired from the county.
Albert leaves behind his wife, three daughters; two grand-children and two great grand-children.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Tabor Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave., Brighton, which handled the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert's name to either the Adams County Historical Society, 9601 Henderson Road, Brighton 80601 (303-659-7103) or Eastlake Congregational Church, P.O. Box 128, Eastlake, 80614 (303-452-1681).
Published in Fort Lupton Press on Aug. 7, 2019