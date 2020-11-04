Arlene Grace Constable, 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep Oct. 8.
She was born Dec. 2, 1936, and grew up in the then-sleepy little town of Twin Falls, Idaho. Arlene attended St. Edwards Catholic School and then Twin Falls High school, graduating in 1954. She was the second of four children born to Dorothy M. and William C. Mingo.
Arlene spent her first 18 years in Twin Falls, enjoying the great outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping with her family, playing softball and being a Camp Fire Girl with her sister, Shirley, and her many cousins.
Following graduation, she met and married Billy G. Constable and together they raised six children, spending the remainder of their married lives in the Denver metropolitan area.
Being a mother was her greatest joy. She was so very proud of each of her children and protected them like a mother bear. She often referred to her family as "The Brady Bunch."
Arlene was the unofficial Kool-Aid mom. All the kids in the neighborhood loved her as much as she loved them. She often "adopted" some of her kids' friends, and they adopted her back. They kept her very busy over the next 20 years.
Grace was such a fitting name for Arlene. She was made of strong stuff, seizing joy in every day moments and smiling through any adversity, handling it with grace. She always had a positive outlook on the world. She saw the best in others and taught her children to view the world that way.
Her interests were as varied as the stars. She was an excellent seamstress and an expert marksman, much to the chagrin of her husband, but also a lover of cooking, bowling, amateur photography, word games, thrift store browsing with her sisters and surrounding herself with family. She was passionate about caring for animals, adopting every critter that came to her door and feeding the squirrels, birds and stray cats on her deck.
In her last 20 years, watching her grandchildren grow, hosting bridge parties and searching for a good Western movie brought her happiness. A devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Arlene was cherished by her family and friends. Her passing takes a big slice of light from our lives.
Her parents; and her sister, Shirley (Mingo) Gaskill, and her husband, Bill Constable, preceded her in death.
Survivors include a brother, Richard (Liz) Mingo, of Anchorage, Alaska; a sister, Ginny (Dean) Kulm, of Twin Falls, and her six children, Genene (Tim) Morris, Jeff (Cindy) Constable, Mark (Michelle) Constable, Kristina (Mike) Widhalm, Penny Jo (Neal) Andersen and Michael (Trish) Constable; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Arlene's name to Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, 14500 Lark Bunting Lane, Brighton 80603 (the online address is birdconservancy.org
) or to the Riverdale Animal Shelter, 12155 Park Blvd., Brighton 80601 (online donations currently not available).
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.