Avis Mason Collins was born Aug. 17, 1918, in Pueblo, and died July 24 at the age of 100 years old.
Survivors include her two daughters-in-law; a son-in-law; five nieces; five children; one stepson; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; two great-great-great grandchildren, a total of six generations.
Her husbands, Walter Mason (August 1977) and Ellis Newell Collins; a daughter, Gail Patricia Mason (June 1938); a son, William Mason Sr., (December 2015); and grandsons, Brian Mason (August 1991) and William Mason Jr. (December 1990), preceded her in death.
Services are at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 567 E. Bromley Lane, Brighton.
Published in Fort Lupton Press on Aug. 7, 2019