Avis Mason Collins (1918 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Brighton Seventh Day Adventist Church
567 E. Bromley Lane
Brighton, CO
Obituary
Avis Mason Collins was born Aug. 17, 1918, in Pueblo, and died July 24 at the age of 100 years old.
Survivors include her two daughters-in-law; a son-in-law; five nieces; five children; one stepson; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; two great-great-great grandchildren, a total of six generations.
Her husbands, Walter Mason (August 1977) and Ellis Newell Collins; a daughter, Gail Patricia Mason (June 1938); a son, William Mason Sr., (December 2015); and grandsons, Brian Mason (August 1991) and William Mason Jr. (December 1990), preceded her in death.
Services are at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 567 E. Bromley Lane, Brighton.
Published in Fort Lupton Press on Aug. 7, 2019
