Barbara Lee Brito Trujillo, a Colorado native and longtime resident of Brighton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Aug. 6, at the age of 72.
Survivors include her loving "sugar plum" and doting husband of 38 years, Leslie L. Trujillo; her children, Christopher (Charlotte) Romero, Kenneth (Rie) Romero, and Carlos (April) Trujillo; her grandchildren, Brittany (Edward Berkeley) Chavez, Eric (Stephanie) Moore, Sebastian Romero, Lauren (Chad Verdi) Romero, Alexander and Miha Romero, Izaac Churchill, and Avery & Owen Trujillo; her "bonuses" (great-grandchildren), Scarlet Verdi and Heidi and Nathan Moore; her brothers, Abel (Pauline) Brito and Emilio "Bruno" Brito; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, "adopted" kids and grandkids, newfound family, and good friends who will miss her dearly.
Her parents, Emilio and Tonita (née Baros) Brito; and her sister, Mary (née Brito) Shilling, preceded her in death.
Born in Monte Vista Nov. 12, 1947, Barbara moved to Denver at 10 years old. She graduated from West High School in 1965 and attended the University of Northern Colorado before finding her passion in holistic wellness. Owning her own businesses in her home of Brighton, Cradle of Health and Bagel and Bean Catering, she took care of her clients who became family, until her last days.
Barbara loved fiercely and enjoyed her worldly travels as well as hosting the best of parties – "Mi casa es su casa". Her mantra and example leaves us with words to live by – laugh, sing, dance, pay it forward, keep the faith and do the peace.
Her funeral will be a private ceremony for family members and her ashes will be spread at a later date. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a local charity in her name to Almost Home (by check) to 231 N. Main St., Brighton 80601 (note Barbara's name) or at www.almosthomeonline.org.
Due to COVID restrictions and being limited to the amount of people that can attend, you can view the memorial service for Barbara by clicking the "view funeral" button at the bottom of this page.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.