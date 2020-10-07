1/1
Bernice Trujillo Montoya
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bernice Trujillo Montoya was born in Montrose in 1934 to John Trujillo and Natividad Cordova Trujillo.

She spent her childhood in Montrose. At the age of 6, her mother passed away, and she later moved to Brighton with her father.

She married her sweetheart, Press Montoya, May 13, 1950; they were married for 70 years.

Bernice was a loving mother and grandmother. She retired from the Fort Lupton school district. After retirement, Press and Bernice enjoyed domestic and international travel with their daughter, visiting Hawaii many times, Germany, London, France, Spain, Morocco, Italy, Bahamas, and Mexico. She also enjoyed a lifetime of Colorado camping with her children and grandchildren.

Her parents; a brother, John Trujillo; and sisters, Delia Medind Marvella Gabaldon, preceded her in death. Survivors include her loving husband, Press; children, Pres (Diane) of Greeley, Michael, Gary (Gina), of Fort Lupton, and Lorraine, of Denver; brother, Danny (Henrietta), of Brighton; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be at Destiny Church, 307 S. Fulton Ave., Fort Lupton Friday, Oct. 9. Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m., and services beginning at 11 a.m. Limited seating and COVID procedures will be followed. Burial follows at Fairview Cemetery in Brighton.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bernice Montoya, visit www.taborfuneralhome.com/obituary/Bernice-Montoya/sympathy.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Lupton Press from Oct. 7 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Destiny Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Destiny Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Service
11:00 - 12:15 PM
Destiny Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Service
11:00 - 12:15 PM
Destiny Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tabor Rice Funeral Home
75 S. 13th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
(303) 654-0112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved