Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Anne Hurley. View Sign

Betty Anne Hurley, 79, of Fort Lupton passed away April 6 at Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. She was born June 24, 1939, in Denver, to Adam and Julia M. (Heit) Sack.

Betty was a 1958 graduate of Brighton High School. She married Kenneth E. Hurley in May 1960 in Brighton.

A Colorado native, Betty lived in the Brighton and Fort Lupton area all of her life. She sold Avon for more than 30 years in the Fort Lupton area. She was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church and a member of the Rebecca Lodge in Fort Lupton.

Betty was very active in her community, volunteering for the Fort Lupton Food Bank and St. Mary's in Greeley. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be truly missed.

Survivors include her husband, of Fort Lupton; sons, Lon (Margaret) of Greeley, Don (Kim) of Colorado Springs, and Gary of Fort Lupton; daughter, Kathy Calhoun, of Greeley; brothers, George and LeRoy Sack, of Fort Lupton, Leonard Sack, of Wiggins, Robert (Linda) Sack and Dan Sack, of Brighton; sisters, Shirley (Stan) Elliott, of Louisville, Eileen Buckley, of Broomfield, Carla (Tom) Morrissey, of Arvada, and Diane Schissler of Brighton; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren

Recitation of the Rosary and a Mass of Christian Burial were April 12 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Brighton. Betty was interred at Elmwood Cemetery following services.

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Betty Anne Hurley, 79, of Fort Lupton passed away April 6 at Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. She was born June 24, 1939, in Denver, to Adam and Julia M. (Heit) Sack.Betty was a 1958 graduate of Brighton High School. She married Kenneth E. Hurley in May 1960 in Brighton.A Colorado native, Betty lived in the Brighton and Fort Lupton area all of her life. She sold Avon for more than 30 years in the Fort Lupton area. She was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church and a member of the Rebecca Lodge in Fort Lupton.Betty was very active in her community, volunteering for the Fort Lupton Food Bank and St. Mary's in Greeley. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be truly missed.Survivors include her husband, of Fort Lupton; sons, Lon (Margaret) of Greeley, Don (Kim) of Colorado Springs, and Gary of Fort Lupton; daughter, Kathy Calhoun, of Greeley; brothers, George and LeRoy Sack, of Fort Lupton, Leonard Sack, of Wiggins, Robert (Linda) Sack and Dan Sack, of Brighton; sisters, Shirley (Stan) Elliott, of Louisville, Eileen Buckley, of Broomfield, Carla (Tom) Morrissey, of Arvada, and Diane Schissler of Brighton; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildrenRecitation of the Rosary and a Mass of Christian Burial were April 12 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Brighton. Betty was interred at Elmwood Cemetery following services.Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled arrangements. Funeral Home Tabor Rice Funeral Home

75 S. 13th Ave

Brighton , CO 80601

(303) 654-0112 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Lupton Press on Apr. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fort Lupton Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close