Carlene Martel was born in St. Louis July 10, 1941, to Carl and Ruth Passmore. She passed away Oct. 16 in Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, Wyoming, at the age of 78.

She met her soulmate, Richard A. Martel I, in Fort Lupton her family moved to Colorado. They married Jan. 23, 1960, and welcomed daughter, Crystal, in Boulder in July. Richard II and Richielle followed in 1961 and 1963, respectively, and were born in Boulder also.

Richard I's job took them to Grand Forks, North Dakota, where a daughter, Annette, was born and passed away as an infant. The family transferred to Laramie in 1969 where two more daughters were born, Monique, in 1971 and Cerise, in 1981. The family was then transferred to Barstow, California, where Richard worked for the Department of Defense until he passed away in 1995.

Carlene worked for the Marine Corps, and she and Cerise moved to Kansas City, Missouri, for her job. She retired in 2011 and moved back to Laramie in 2015.

She joined the Eppson Center Melodees shortly after returning and enjoyed singing with them and was also an active member of St. Paul's Newman Center.

Her parents, sisters, her husband and an infact daughter preceded her in death. Survivors are daughters, Crystal Bennett (David); Richielle Cunningham (Michael); Monique Anderson; Cerise Martel; a son, Richard Martel (Sandi); nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation took place. Funeral services were Oct. 25 at St. William Catholic Church in Fort Lupton.

She will be laid to rest with her husband, Richard in Fort Lupton.

A memorial service will be in Laramie at a later date. Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, Crematory & Monuments in Laramie handled the arrangements.

