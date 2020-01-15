Charles Cornett, 86, left this world Jan. 5. He was born Oct. 14, 1933, to Wayne and Wilma (Gaughan) Cornett in Coffeyville, Kansas. He was raised and attended school there also.
In 1951, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was in the 24th Division, 5th Combat Team in Korea. He left the Army in 1953 and returned to Coffeyville, where he met his future wife, Gail Moore.
Charles and Gail married in 1954 and went on to have three children, Cheryl, Wayne and Terri. The family moved to Colorado in 1960. Charles was employed by Martin Marietta and later Gardner Denver. His last job before retirement was Golden Aluminum.
The family moved to Brighton in 1968 and attended Zion Lutheran Church.
Preceding Charles in death were his parents; his stepfather, Robert Schultz; as well as aunt Edna Updegraff, Uncle Sam Updegraff and nephew Eddie Knowlton.
Surviving ares his wife; his daughter, Cheryl Welch (Colorado Springs); son, Wayne Cornett, of Wichita, Kansas; youngest daughter Terri, of (Brighton; grandchildren, Anthony (Ashley) Welch, Gabriel (Alisha) Welch, Dominic (Sarah) Welch, Lacey (Jose) Ruiz, Ethan (Marissa) Cornett, Mandy Cornett and Megan (Kelly) Pope; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Welch, Phillip Marceleno, Jose, Katherine and Summer Ruiz, Jaxson Perkins, Violet Welch, Noah, Eli and Rosalie Pope, Wren Cornett; great-great-grandchildren, Raina Welch and Saija Welch; sisters, Phyllis Stuckey and Donna (Darrell) Bryant; brothers-in-law, Noel (Carol) Moore and Phillip (Benita) Moore; a sister-in-law, Ethel Sprinkle; and numerous nieces and nephews
Memorial service was Jan. 10 at Zion Lutheran Church in Brighton. A reception followed at the church. A private burial will be later.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Zion Lutheran School Tuition Assistance Fund, 1400 Skeel St. Brighton 80601.
To send flowers to Charles' family, visit https://www.taborfuneralhome.com/notices/Charles-Cornett/sympathy.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Published in Fort Lupton Press on Jan. 15, 2020