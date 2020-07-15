1/1
Clarence Younger
1937 - 2020
"Chauncy" was born July 2, 1937, in Fort Lupton, to parents, Leo and Christine Younger. He was the third youngest of 14 children.
Chauncy was raised in Irondale, attending Assumption Catholic School through the eighth grade. He started work as a teenager cutting meat, later working as a brick layer and contractor/builder and eventually becoming part-owner of Younger Brothers Lumber and General Contracting, along with four of his brothers. Although he retired, Chauncy never stopped working. His final project was the construction of a home for himself and the love of his life, Dian.
Chauncy was a generous man who would help anyone who asked. He volunteered for Catholic Charities and enjoyed feeding people. He was a master at barbecuing. especially loved for his famous beans.
Chauncy passed away peacefully the morning of July 5 at home in the loving arms of his wife.
Survivors include his wife, Dian; siblings, Lambertine, Lucille and Derrell; children, Teri (Michael) Parks, Bret (Donna) Younger, Tami (Jim) Rayburn, Cole (Ima Gene) Younger, Harlan "Bobby" (Mary) Blake, Pamela Werth, Mark Blake, Michael (Jackie) Blake; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.
His parents; and siblings Elmer, Clarence, Walter, Helen, Josephine, Mary, Henry, Leo, Viola and Narias "Butch" Younger, preceded him in death.
Chauncy's family wishes to thank hospice for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Assumption Catholic School or Parish.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clarence "Chauncy" Younger, visit https://www.taborfuneralhome.com/obituary/Clarence-Younger/sympathy.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Published in Fort Lupton Press from Jul. 15 to Aug. 14, 2020.
