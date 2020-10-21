1/
Debra Davis Greenbank
1955 - 2020
Debra Davis Greenbank, 65, died of complications of cancer, Oct. 1, 2020, in Grand Junction, surrounded by her family while under hospice care. Deb was born in Monte Vista Jan. 10, 1955, the daughter of Wayne C. and Jean K. Davis.
Debra graduated Center High School in 1973 and from Colorado State University in 1977 and married the same year to Robert Greenbank. They divorced in 1987. Debra worked in various accounting and payroll positions until accepting an offer to work as a consultant for Cedar-Crestone.
Debbie was brilliant and excelled at anything she put her mind to. Deb was an avid Stargate and Star Trek Fan, traveling all over to attend different fan events and even helped with the London Stargate Charity auction. She had a strong love for animals, and especially her dogs, Charlie, Belle and Sophie. Deb felt very strongly about animal rights and donated generously to animal charities including the ASPCA and the Keenesburg Wild Animal Sanctuary.
While Deb had no children of her own, she was the coolest aunt for her many nieces and nephews. She generously took each of her nieces and nephews on a trip of a lifetime from Maine to Hawaii.
Survivors include her mother, Jean K Davis, of Grand Junction; a brother, Daniel C. Davis, of Center; sisters, Wilma (Dave) Hansen of Fruita, and Vicki (Roy) Ratzlaff of Center; plus many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Her father, Wayne C. Davis; nephews, Phillip and Ethan Hansen; and niece Brook Davis, preceded her in death.
Cremation was chosen. A celebration of life will be Saturday, Oct. 24. She will be missed by all who knew her.




Published in Fort Lupton Press from Oct. 21 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
