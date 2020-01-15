Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmund J. Mildenberger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edmund J. Mildenberger, 77, a Brighton resident, died Dec. 22.

Edmund was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, in 1942 to John and Barbara (Rist) Mildenberger, the eldest son of six children. Ed's family immigrated to the United States when he was 5 years old, settling near Portland, Oregon. He attended Catholic schools in Portland and, in 1960, was in the first class to graduate from Jesuit High School. Shortly after, he met his future wife, Mary, at the University of Portland.

Ed left college early to join the

In the Air Force, he learned to maintain F-4 Phantom jets and became a technical trainer in the classroom. Ed had a mind for the technical and became a home computing hobbyist, building his first, the Altair 8800.

Even before computers, his first hobby was ham radio. His love of electronics and computers led him to a long and successful career at AT&T Communications. In 1991, while still with AT&T, he transferred to the Denver office. Ed moved his family from Portland to Brighton.

Ed loved exploring and taking road trips. He would travel to the Northwest by way of Canada just to stop along the way and visit with relatives. He retired shortly after grandchildren started to come into his life.

His retirement years were largely spent enjoying his grandkids and developing a reputation as the family genealogy expert.

Ed was a generous and loving husband, father and grandfather. He will also be remembered for his quick wit, dry sense of humor and big heart.

Survivors include his wife; children, Joseph (Joanna), Catherine Hodge (Jeff), Mary Kelley (Dan), John (Kristine); and 13 grandchildren. Ed's first born son, parents and three of his siblings preceded him in death.

A funeral Mass was at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Brighton.



