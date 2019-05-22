Mrs. Elizabeth "Betty" Rose Heinrich-Smith died peacefully at her grandson's home in Castle Rock May 11 at the age of 96.

Survivors include her brother, Albert Heinrich, of Hudson; grandsons, Christopher Schwartz and wife, Kathy, of Castle Rock, Gary Schwartz and partner Sarah, of Littleton, Frank Schwartz Jr. and wife, Nancy Casper-Schwartz, of Arvada, Jeffery Dibonas and wife, Trace, of Thornton, and Brian Dibonas, of Aurora; granddaughter Lori Schwartz, of Colorado Springs; son-in-law Ed Krehmeyer, of Commerce City; 17 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-great grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews; and many loving friends.

Her husband; daughters, Patricia (Laird) Schwartz; Sandra (Smith) Krehmeyer; a son, Kenneth Smith Jr.; and 10 brothers and sisters preceded her in death.

Elizabeth was born Dec. 27, 1922, in Des Moines, Iowa, to George and Elizabeth Heinrich. She graduated from Saint Catherine's Catholic School in Denver. She and her family were residents of Commerce City for more than 70 years.

She was a professional seamstress for more than 80 years, which she continued up to her passing.

Her brother, grandchildren, son-in-law, nieces/nephews and many friends remember her as a beautiful, kind, patient and loving soul who encouraged them to pursue their life's passions.

A celebration of her life and legacy will be July 20 at the cabin she loved at 379 Houston St., Bailey. Please bring your love and memories to share with everyone.

In lieu of flowers, donate to Denver Hospice, 501 S. Cherry St., Suite 700, Denver 80246.

Aspen Mortuaries handled the arrangements.