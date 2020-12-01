Fred was born in Jamaica, New York, to Frederick Hillmann and Anne Cardos Jan. 3, 1947. He was an only child and primarily raised by his grandmother, Cardos. He graduated from Hicksville High School in Hicksville, New York, in 1964. Following high school, he attended Nassau Community College for two years.
A year after graduating high school, Fred began dating Maureen Shafer, a neighbor from across the street. Fred and Maureen dated for three years before marrying Feb. 24, 1968.
Fred was drafted into the U.S. Army Dec. 4, 1968, and trained in Columbia, South Carolina, and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Fred was transferred to fight in Vietnam, where he was stationed in Pleiku and Ankhe. He received a Bronze Star for exemplary service and was then honorably discharged from his military service Oct. 2, 1970.
Fred and Maureen's first child, Fred Hillmann Jr., was born March 4, 1970, in Syosset, New York. Their second child, Daniel Adam Hillmann, was born Aug. 24, 1973, in New York City, New York. Their third child, Christine Jennifer Hillmann, was adopted when she was 5 years of age Aug. 1, 1986, in Denver.
When Fred returned from the service, he returned to his job at T&S Plumbing as a shipping foreman. In 1975, Fred and Maureen and their two boys moved to Colorado, where Fred began working at Great Western Sugar factory as a carbonation supervisor until the company closed in 1977. When Great Western Sugar factory closed, Fred got work as truck driver for Halliburton, followed by NCRA. When NCRA moved out of the state of Colorado, Fred started working for DCP Mainstream as a line locator and continued working there until his retirement in July 2013.
Fred's hobbies included target shooting, photography, traveling, fishing, listening to classical music and dining out; however, his favorite pastime was spending quality time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Maureen; children, Fred Jr., Dan, and Christine; and eight grandchildren. Both parents, a stepfather and his grandparents preceded him in death.
Due to COVID restrictions, services honoring Fred will be private. A recording of the services is available for viewing at your convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fred's name to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, www.stjude.org/donate.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.