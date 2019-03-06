Gilbert Benavidez, 55, of Fort Lupton, passed away Feb. 22 with his family by his side.
He was born in Denver Aug. 15, 1963, son of the late Lucio and Ramona Benavidez.
His siblings, Juan Lucio Jr., Alicia, Gilbert and Albert, preceded him in death. Survivors are his spouse, Crissy Benavidez; daughter, Loni Maes; granddaughters Isabella Crum and Annalisa Rodriguez; a sisters Sabas Balderas (Juan Balderas); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gilbert graduated from Fort Lupton High School in 1982 and entered into the workforce shortly after. Gilbert influenced anyone who came into his life. He enjoyed teaching numerous activities to others, including boxing, football, lifting, working on cars and mentored many friends and family. Gilbert loved fishing, camping, boating and loved Tejano music. Gilbert loved his Denver Broncos.
A Rosary service was Feb. 27 at Tabor Rice Mortuary, which handled the arrangements. The funeral services were Feb. 28, and burial was at Hillside Cemetery in Fort Lupton.
A reception for family and friends was at the American Legion in Fort Lupton following the burial.
Published in Fort Lupton Press on Mar. 6, 2019